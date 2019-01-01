Cosafa Women's Cup: Banyana cannot take Comoros for granted - Refiole Jane

The South African forward is eager to record a winning start but she is wary of their opponents

Refiloe Jane has warned her Banyana Banyana side against underrating Comoros in their opening Cosafa Women's Cup game at Wolfson Stadium on Wednesday.

Desiree Ellis' side met the debutants for the first time in an African Women's Cup of Nations qualifier 2014, with the former winning 13-0.

The former Canberra forward, who was part of Banyana's triumph at Comoros, has urged his teammates to forget the past victory and show some respect to Comoros.

“We cannot take them for granted just because we beat them many years ago," Jane told the media.

"A lot has happened over the years and so many teams have improved, and that alone should be a sign to us that we have to be extra-careful in tackling Comoros.

“Also, this is our opening match of the tournament, a very important one because it sets the tone going forward. We are most certainly the team to beat for there reasons - we have been to the World Cup, we are the hosts and also we are the defending champions – which means any teams facing us will up their game and make it difficult for us.

"So it is important that we go there with our A-game, and not underestimate them. We intend defending our title and it all starts with Comoros.”

are yet to record a win in 11 games in 2019 and Jane is desperate to inspire her side back to winning ways.