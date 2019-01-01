Cosafa Women's Cup: Banyana Banyana face Zimbabwe in semi-final
Comments()
Getty
South Africa will face Zimbabwe in the semi-final of the ongoing Cosafa Women's Cup in Port Elizabeth.
Banyana Banyana reached the knockout stage in style as they brushed aside Comoros 17-0, edged past Malawi 3-1 before defeating Madagascar 3-0.
The encounter takes place on Thursday at the Wolfson Stadium, with the winner facing either Zambia, Botswana or Malawi in the final.
Zimbabwe finished top of Group C, after a 7-0 thrashing of second-placed Eswatini in their final encounter on Monday.
They had won 4-0 against Mozambique before a 4-1 triumph over Angola in their two opening games.
Meanwhile, Malawi, who defeated Comoros 13-0, will wait on the outcome between Zambia and Botswana on Tuesday, to confirm their semi-final place.