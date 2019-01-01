Cosafa U20 Women's Cup: Dludlu upbeat about Basetsana chances

The South Africa U20 side open their regional outing against the Mighty Warriors in Port Elizabeth on Thursday

Simphiwe Dludlu is confident her side will not disappoint at the inaugural Cosafa U20 Women's Cup in Port Elizabeth.

Basetsana are pitted against Zimbabwe, Namibia and Mozambique in Group A and they will begin their outing against the Mighty Warriors at the Gelvandale Stadium on Thursday.

After Tuesday's 7-0 win over Sophakama Ladies in friendly, the 31-year-old coach has assured they will put up a fantastic display against their opening opponents.

“We have a few things to still work on before we face Zimbabwe on Thursday," Dludlu told the media.

"But I am very impressed with the players and how they managed to follow instructions and keep the fundamentals of the game.

"The first half was very good because although the players that we fielded hadn’t been together for a while they managed to read each other’s movements and support each other where necessary.

"The second group took a bit longer to settle but once they did they were exceptional. I am happy with the progress we are making and the fact that we managed to score goals without conceding.

"Although we played a side that was not the strongest we will face in the Cosafa Championships, I believe we have something we can build on while we try to bring out the best in the player."