Cosafa U20 Women's Cup: Basetsana ready for "strong" Tanzania - Dludlu

The South African coach assures her players will put up a fine show in a bid to reach the final in Port Elizabeth

coach Simphiwe Dludlu has said her side is looking forward to facing a strong Tanzanian team in the Cosafa U20 Women's Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Basetsana won all their three matches to finish as Group A winners, while the Tanzanite ended as Group B runners-up after losing to Zambia.

The hosts are aiming to reach the final of the inaugural women's youth championship but they must navigate past their East African guests.

And the coach is unfazed by the strength of their semi-final opponent as she backs her impressive side to advance.

“We are very happy to have reached the semi-final however that was not our main priority,” Dludlu told the media.

“We made it clear to the players from the onset that we as the technical team wanted them to play impressive, attacking football while scoring goals, which we have managed to do.

"We are looking forward to facing a strong Tanzanian side that has impressed throughout this tournament.

"I believe that should we follow tactics on the day, we can come away with the win and a spot in the finals.

"We have a few minor injuries that the medical team is looking into and believe that we will have a full squad to select from coming Thursday afternoon."

The match will be played at Gelvandale Stadium moments after the early semi-final clash between Zambia and Zimbabwe.