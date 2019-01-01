Cosafa U17 Women's Cup: Zambia targets 2023 Women's World Cup - Kaluba

The coach has revealed the nation's qualification dreams with the young Shepolopolo ladies for the next global showpiece

Zambia U17 Women's coach Kangwa Kaluba is looking beyond a title success at the inaugural Cosafa U17 Women's Cup scheduled to be held in Mauritius from September 20-29 this year.

The young Shepolopolo side is seeking to surpass the achievements of the senior team, who finished runners-up in the Cosafa Women's Cup in August, in the quest for regional glory.

The country is yet to celebrate any regional triumph let alone of international success in the women's game and the maiden women's youth championship will offer them a chance to dream.

Having led his 20-player squad to Mauritius on Wednesday evening, the tactician said the nation aims to build talents in a bid to inspire their maiden qualification to the 2023 Women's World Cup.

“What is important is that we have to understand that the U17's are a developmental process,” Kaluba told the Cosafa website.

“Whatever the outcomes are going to be, we must appreciate the fact we have got a group of young girls that are going to represent us well.

“Our key focus is on the four-year project that we have developed with the technical directorate. We are focusing on playing the Women's World Cup with these girls in 2023.”

Zambia are drawn against , Comoros, and host Mauritius in Group A. They will launch their campaign against the East African nation at St. François Xavier on Friday.

Kaluba's side will face Comoros two days later at the same venue before their final group match against Mauritius on September 24.

FINAL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Margaret Chileshe (Chipata Girls Academy), Ingutu Muchahabali (Yasa Girls), Blessing Kazila (Nchanga Queens)

DEFENDERS: Dorica Malunga (Olympic Flying Queens), Margaret Yambe (Lusaka Foundation), Luty Kamanga (Yasa Girls), Martha Katila (Bauleni United), Patricia Mumba ( Academy), Esther Siafunko (Choma Warriors)

MIDFIELDERS: Edah Lungu (Evergreen), Inonge Muyamwa (Barcelona Academy), Esther Banda (Bauleni United), Glory Mawela Chilenga (Red Arrows Girls), Shelly Masumo (Africa Vision of Hope), Cindy Banda (Blessing Academy), Tisilile Ngoma (Kafue ), Thelma Munkombwe (Choma Warriors), Comfort Selemani (Solwezi Academy)

(STRIKERS): Precious Nsama (Solwezi Academy), Florence Kasonde (Yasa Girls)