Cosafa U17 Women's Cup: Bantwana looking forward to facing a feisty Zambia - Wade

The South Africans are hoping to maintain a fine start as they take on young Shepolopolo in the semi-final in Mauritius on Friday

Star player Jessica Wade admitted Zambia will be a difficult opponent for but she is optimistic they can book their Cosafa U17 Women's Cup final ticket.

Bantwana have scored 28 goals in three games with three wins in a row to finish top of Group B but must squeeze past the young Shepolopolo who finished runners-up in Group A.

Captain Wade has enjoyed a fine start to life in the tournament with her South Africa side and has scored five goals in her three outings for Simphiwe Dludlu’s side.

Ahead of Friday’s clash, the forward, who lauded Cosafa on the youth championship launch, said Bantwana have the qualities to see off their Zambian foes to reach the final of the competition.

“We as development players are very grateful to the Council of Southern African Football (Cosafa) for initiating such a great tournament," Wade told Safa Media.

"We are so inspired to play in international football because it is through regular participation with other nations that we can realize our full potential.

"Many of our players have now received their first international caps, which will ensure that we can perform better in continental and international competitions.

"We are looking forward to facing a feisty Zambia in the semi-finals. They are always a great competitive side to play.

"I believe our group stage matches went well. We managed to score 28 goals in our opening match against Seychelles, which really helped us gain the needed confidence to grow into the tournament. Our second match against Botswana was a bit tougher.

"They tested us in every area and we managed to come away with a 5-1 win, conceding our first goal. We could have done much better in our last match against Madagascar however the plan that the technical team implemented worked and we managed to finish top of Group B."

The winner between South Africa and Zambia will play either or Botswana in the semi-final at the St. François Xavier Stadium.