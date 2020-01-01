Cosafa U17: Tanzania to use competition to gauge squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers

The East Africa nation will grace the annual competition to be held in South Africa from November 3

's national women's team Twiga Stars head coach Bakari Shime has said he will use the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) competition to prepare his team for the forthcoming U20 Women's World Cup qualifier.

Tanzania will play hoping to get an aggregate win to advance to the next round. The experienced coach has now set his sight on the Cosafa tournament hoping to use it to gauge the preparedness of the team.

"This will surely be our best chance to assess our team prior to the tense world cup qualifiers, whose exact date to begin unfolding are yet to be announced," Shime said ahead of the competition.

"We have been in camp since September 22 with the main purpose being to let the players gain the required rhythm [considering the fact that] they stayed for a long time without engaging themselves in football."

The tactician has also explained the selection of the team to do duty on behalf of the East Africa nation.

"We got some players from the women's league but our tradition is that we do not frequently select new players whenever the national team is named because we want to create a long-term consistency in the squad."

Tanzania, who are the guest team in the competition, will open their Cosafa campaign on November 4 against Zimbabwe at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The second game for Twiga Stars will be on November 7 against Botswana.

10 countries will be battling for the trophy in the 2020 edition. Defending champions and hosts , Eswatini, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Botswana, Comoros, Lesotho, Tanzania, and Angola are the nations in the annual competition.

Group A is made up of South Africa, Eswatini, Comoros, and Angola while Zambia, Malawi, and Lesotho comprise Group B. Group C is made up of Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Tanzania.

In the 2019 edition, South Africa defeated Zambia by a solitary goal in the final to win their record sixth title.

The competition will commence on November 3 with Eswatini playing Comoros before the hosts South Africa take on Angola. Zambia will open their campaign against Lesotho on November 4.