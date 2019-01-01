Cosafa Cup Group B Preview: Namibia take aim at Mozambique, Seychelles target Malawi scalp

The 2019 Cosafa Cup action will continue on Sunday, and Goal previews the two Group B matches

Namibia will face off with Mozambique in a Group B match on Sunday afternoon.

The Brave Warriors will return to action for the first time since they lost 4-1 to Zambia away in the 2019 Afcon qualifier two months ago.



The defeat ended Namibia's four-match unbeaten run across all competitions, although they would still qualify for the event.

The Namibia technical team which is led by Ricardo Mannetti will be hoping to guide the Brave Warriors to their second Cosafa Cup title.

They will face a Mozambique side which is undefeated in their last two matches across all competitions.

The Mambas held Guinea-Bissau to a 2-2 draw away in the 2019 Afcon qualifier two months ago in their last match.

Mozambique head coach Abel Xavier will be keen to guide the Mambas to their first ever Cosafa Cup title this year.

In Head-to-Head stats, Namibia and Mozambique have clashed 16 times.

Namibia recorded eight wins compared to the Mamba's three victories, while five games ended in a draw.



Meanwhile, Seychelles will square off with Malawi in the second Group B encounter on Sunday afternoon.

The Pirates, who are considered to be the whipping boys of Southern African football, are currently enduring a 23-match winless run across all competitions.

They were thrashed 3-1 by Botswana at home in the 2020 Chan qualifier earlier this month.





Seychelles head coach Gavin Jeanne will be eager to mastermind a much-needed win over Malawi.

However, they will take on a Malawi side who are desperate to an end their 14-match winless run across all competitions.

The Flames were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Eswatini at home in the 2020 Chan qualifier earlier this month.

Malawi caretaker coach Meke Mwase will be looking to impress by guiding the team to the final and clinch their maiden title.



This will be the first-ever meeting between Seychelles and Malawi in a competitive match.