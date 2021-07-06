Cosafa Cup: Chance for Bafana Bafana youngsters to stake their claim ahead of World Cup qualifiers 

With Bafana's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign looming, Goal explains why this particular camp is vital for the national team

The 2021 Cosafa Cup will present South Africa's Bafana Bafana with an opportunity to continue their rebuilding process under a new technical team.

Local assistant coach Helman Mkhalele will be in charge of the team during the Southern African tournament which will run from July 6-18 in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The Orlando Pirates legend has been entrusted with leading Bafana in the absence of head coach Hugo Broos and first assistant coach Cedomir Janevski.

When Broos took over the reins from MolefI Ntseki two months ago the Belgian tactician made his intention clear that he intends to introduce younger blood to the national team as part of the rebuilding process.

Building For The Future

The former Cameroon coach has been true to his word as his first Bafana squad was made up of mostly youngsters ahead of the international friendly match against Uganda last month.

An inexperienced, but hungry South Africa side secured a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Cranes with Ethan Brooks, Rushine De Reuck and Siphelele Mkhulise among the newcomers, who caught the eye on the night.

The trio has been rewarded with call-ups to the South Africa squad which will compete in the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup with Broos' right-hand man, Mkhalele having named an experimental team.

This should serve as motivation for the new faces in the current Bafana team with the second round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup (Caf) qualifiers set to start in September 2021.

The Cosafa Cup is the perfect platform for the youngsters to produce eye-catching performances and leave a lasting impression on Mkhalele and his colleagues Broos and Janevski.

Promising youngsters Kgaogelo Sekgota (Swallows FC), Masilake Phohlongo (TS Galaxy) and Basil Mphahlele (Baroka FC) have been included in the squad after impressing in the recent 2020/21 PSL season.

A Pool Of Young Players

Starlets from the National First Division clubs namely, Lincon Vyver (Cape Town Spurs), Bright Ndlovu (Jomo Cosmos) and Siyanda Msani (University of Pretoria) are also part of the squad.

They will be hoping to emulate Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala, who was the first player to represent the national team while playing in the second-tier of South African football, NFD in 2006.

The AmaZulu FC winger was on the books of Free State Stars at the time and he went on to become a key figure in the national team having accumulated 90 caps and netted 12 goals to date.

South Africa will battle it out with defending champions Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini and Lesotho in their Cosafa Cup group (A) with the two top teams set to progress to the semi-finals.

The tournament should be about integrating more young players into Bafana so that when the time comes they should be familiar with the national team set-up and ready to deliver at international level.

This will leave Broos with a large pool of young players with international experience which would be vital during Bafana's World Cup qualifying campaign and beyond that.