Cosafa Cup: Bafana Bafana set-up semi-final clash with Namibia, Senegal to face Eswatini

The final round of the group stage was played on Wednesday with four matches taking place

South Africa ended a successful Cosafa Cup Group A campaign with a 0-0 draw against the defending champions Zambia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Bafana Bafana had already secured their place in the semi-finals after thumping Lesotho 4-0 at the same venue on Tuesday with Victor Letsoalo becoming the first player to score a hat-trick for South Africa on debut.

However, Letsoalo was unable to replicate the same form as Bafana were frustrated by a solid Zambia defence which was marshalled by TP Mazembe defender Kabaso Chongo.

Bafana midfielder Yusuf Maart, who is on the books of Sekhukhune United, walked away with the Man of the Match award having had a good game in midfield.

The result saw South Africa finish at the top of Group A and they will now take on Namibia in a semi-final match on Friday, while Zambia bowed out of the Southern African tournament.

Namibia booked their place in the semi-finals as Group B runners-up despite suffering a 1-0 loss to Mozambique in a match that took place at Wolfson Stadium.

The only goal of the encounter was netted by Melque Melito, but it was not enough to send Mozambique to the knockout phase as the Black Mambas finished third in Group B.

Meanwhile, Eswatini progressed to the semi-finals following their 1-1 draw with Botswana in a Group A encounter that was played at Wolfson Stadium after the game between Namibia and Mozambique.

Sabelo Ndzinisa broke the deadlock to hand Eswatini the lead in the 19th minute, but Thatayaone Kgamanyane levelled matters for Botswana in first-half stoppage time.

Therefore, Eswatini advanced to the last four as Group A runners-up and they are set to face Senegal on Friday, while Botswana crashed out of the regional competition after finishing third in the group.

Lastly, Senegal booked their place in the knockout phase after edging out Malawi 2-1 in a Group B match which was played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium prior to the clash between Bafana and Zambia.

Abu Bakry Diop was the hero for the Lions of Teranga as he scored twice to inspire his side to a victory over Malawi with the tournament guests making it two wins in a row having also defeated Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Khuda Muyaba scored what proved to be Malawi's consolation goal in the 35th minute as the Flames finished fourth in the group.