Cosafa Cup: Another blow for Bafana Bafana with Covid-19 cases recorded in camp

South Africa begin their campaign in regional competition on Tuesday but they face health issues on top of withdrawals

Bafana Bafana team doctor Tshepo Molobi has confirmed a player, as well as a member of the technical team, have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the Cosafa Cup tournament.

With three days to go before Bafana kickoff their Group A campaign against Botswana in Gqeberha, they will enter the tournament without the affected duo who has since gone into isolation.

Another player who came into contact with his positive teammate has also been placed under isolation.

“The entire team tested on July 1, and we got the results back with two positive cases – one for a player and one for an official,” said Molobi as per Phakaaathi.

“We have immediately started the process of correcting, and there is also an issue of one close contact of one player who has also been isolated. Currently, all three individuals are asymptomatic and doing well.

“With the close contact player, we will monitor his symptoms, and if there are any between now and day six or seven we will repeat the test. Depending on the result, the coaching staff may decide he can be reintroduced into the squad.”

Chances are that the positive player and the team official will not take part in the tournament.

“I suspect that [leaving them out] will be the case. If you look at the timelines, day one starts today [Friday],” Molobi said.

“That would literally mean they would have to isolate until around July 11th and the tournament concludes on the 18th. There is also very little time for a player to be reintroduced because post isolation there needs to be a second round of testing, and we would also need to monitor the player. The demands on an athlete post-infection are quite high, we wouldn’t want to compromise any player.”

This is the second time Bafana have been hit by Covid-19 within a month.

Ahead of June’s international friendly match against Uganda, Covid-19 ruled out Percy Tau, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule and assistant coach Janevski Cedomir.

The build-up to the Cosafa tournament has also seen withdrawals from the squad by three Orlando Pirates players Tshegofatso Mabasa, Vincent Pule and Bongani Sam as the club wants them to rest.

Three Kaizer Chiefs players Bruce Bvuma, Siyabonga Ngezana and Happy Mashiane have also been excused to focus on the Caf Champions League preparations.

But stand-in coach Helman Mkhalele appears unfazed by the developments, especially Covid-19.

“We are positive we will do our best in the midst of the impact of Covid-19. The team is ready so we will do our best to make sure we make our country proud,” Mkhalele told Safa media.