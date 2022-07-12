Cosafa Cup 2022: Bafana Bafana suffer Brooks injury blow

South Africa kick off their title defence of the regional football competition with a clash against the Mambas

Bafana Bafana coach Halman Mkhalele has confirmed they will be without midfielder Ethan Brooks for Wednesday’s Cosafa Cup quarter-final match against Mozambique.

Defending champions South Africa will face their neighbours at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.

But star player Brooks has suffered a knee injury which has ruled him out of Wednesday’s match.

“The preparations went well, even though we had challenges related to some of the injuries we have had in our preparation,” said Mkhalele as per Sowetan Live.

“But for now, in the last stage of our preparation, I’m happy to announce the whole squad is back except Ethan Brooks. [We] hope that in the next game, after Mozambique, he will be ready.”

Brooks was part of last year’s Bafana conquering squad which lifted the Cosafa Cup title.

The AmaZulu new signing is part of a squad composed of younger players earmarked for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Bafana team doctor Thabo Maleka has further explained the nature of Brooks’ injury, saying it is manageable, while allaying fears of a serious injury.

“Ethan sustained a knee injury which we have been treating and we are now working on his recovery in getting him back to the field of play again,” Dr Maleka told the Safa website.

“Unfortunately he will not be available for the Mozambique game, but he should be ready for selection in the next match after this one.”

SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes will captain Bafana at this year’s Cosafa Cup edition.

South Africa and Mozambique will be both starting their campaign at the quarter-finals.

“I would say Mozambique are going to be a tough challenge because of their competitiveness and physicality,” said Mkhalele.

Article continues below

“We need to make sure we overcome that challenge. What would make this game interesting is that we know that Mozambique will be coming out for revenge because we beat them in the semifinals of the previous edition of Cosafa Cup.”

Bafana will be bidding for a sixth Cosafa Cup title to match record-holders Zimbabwe who have won it six times.