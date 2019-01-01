Cosafa confirm details for U-17, U-20 & senior Women's Championships

The region's football governing body have announced their schedules for this year's regional women's tournaments.

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) have confirmed that the 2019 Women's Championship will take place from July 31 to August 11 in Port Elizabeth, .

On Thursday, Cosafa announced that the competition will return to the South African coastal city in July - three weeks after the national side's outing at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

In September 2018, Refiloe Jane's brace helped Desiree Ellis' ladies defeat 2-1 to successfully defend the title in Port Elizabeth.

Reigning champions South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi will compete in the tournament to refine their strategies for the second round of the African Women's Olympic qualifiers, scheduled to take place between August 26 and September 1.

The Southern African football body also disclosed that it will stage the first ever Under-17 and Under-20 Women's Youth Championship, in Mauritius and South Africa, respectively.

The U-20 tournament is scheduled to take place simultaneously with the senior women's championship in Port Elizabeth, from August 1-11, while the U-17 event will be staged in Mauritius from September 13-22.

No Southern African team has qualified for the U-20 Women's World Cup since its inception in 2002 - a jinx the regional body will aim to break with the introduction of the age-group championships.