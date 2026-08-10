Jens Lehmann has fiercely disputed a report by Munich newspaper tz about a parking ticket at the Grünwalder Stadion and made serious accusations against the police. The Munich paper reported that the 56-year-old parked his car in a restricted zone around the ground during 1860 Munich's home game against FC Augsburg II.

Citing eyewitnesses, the report added that Lehmann argued at the barrier he had an "appointment at 1860" and "belonged there". Police officers then arrived a short time later and placed a parking ticket under the windscreen wiper of the former Germany goalkeeper's car, while he was reportedly watching the 2-2 draw from the stands.

Lehmann responded emphatically. On the platform X, he posted a rebuttal and launched a sharp attack. "On the lie from tz," the former professional wrote at the start of his social media post, before setting out a completely different version of events from his perspective.

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Jens Lehmann heavily criticises Munich police

According to Lehmann, he had simply "parked near the stadium at 3pm and nobody spoke to me because there was no parking ban there yet" on the day in question. He also strongly denied attending the Lions' match at all: "I wasn't at the game either."

He then made a serious accusation: "What is astonishing is how corrupt the police are that they always unlawfully pass on things to the press and receive money for it and what lies are spread by the TZ and that people buy advertising in these media so that these media defame people," Lehmann wrote. An official statement from Munich police on these allegations is still pending.

Which version of events reflects reality remains unclear for now. For Lehmann, though, the episode fits into a string of incidents that have made headlines in recent years.

Jens Lehmann is said to be interested in 1860 Munich

According to BR24 Lehmann was convicted by Starnberg District Court at the end of 2023 over various incidents. He was accused, among other things, of breaking into a neighbour's garage with a chainsaw in his hands and sawing into a wooden beam there. He is also said to have driven out of a Munich car park "bumper to bumper" with another car to avoid the high parking fees, and to have insulted police officers who wanted to confiscate his driving licence.

The background to the alleged visit to 1860 could be his continuing interest in a role with the Munich Lions. Even before the third-tier club's insolvency, reports said Lehmann, together with a consortium, wanted to take over the shares of long-time and controversial investor Hasan Ismaik.