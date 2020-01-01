Coronavirus: Zungu confirms salary cut at Amiens in Ligue 1

The dynamic midfielder has urged citizens across the globe to heed the authorities calls in the fight against Covid-19

European soccer's biggest leagues continue to be suspended due to the global fight against the coronavirus, and players are coming under pressure to take pay cuts.

One such player is 's Bongani Zungu of side who confirmed to Goal the players had met with the club and agreed on their salary cuts.

The underfire Bafana Bafana midfielder revealed club president Bernard Joannin met with the rest of the squad and agreed with pay cuts at the French top-tier side.

More teams

"In , I don't think the situation is getting better, people are dying, and more are getting infected, it is really sad," Zungu told Goal

"It is not a secret that the coronavirus is affecting sports and football clubs in a certain way. At Amiens, we have met with the president and agreed as a collective that we will take pay cuts.

"Currently we are paid only 87% of our salaries and we know that there are also other people who work within the club who also need to be taken care of.

"The more this [coronavirus] continues, the more difficult it becomes as the league continues to be suspended, teams also struggle, and a lot will be lost."

Article continues below

The 27-year-old also took a moment to encourage everyone to play their part, including those back home in South Africa, and stay at home.

"As sportsmen and public figures, we must continue spreading the message, stay at home," added the former man.

"Heed all the requests of the authorities, I have seen that back home [South Africa], is currently on lockdown and I am encouraging everyone to play their parts. Stay at home."