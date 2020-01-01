Coronavirus: Without football players, there’ll be no PSL games - Ngobeni

The M-Sport Management business manager has advised local players to stay at home and be safe

forward Khama Billiat's agent, Mike Ngobeni, has urged all players not to panic during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The South African top-flight has been suspended due to the deadly virus which is spreading in the country.



Ngobeni, who also represents FC winger Talent Chawapiwa, admitted that Covid-19 has brought about a number of complications when speaking to Daily Sun.



The sports business manager said that “players must not panic” and advised them “your health comes first."

Minister of Sports, Recreation and Arts, Nathi Mthethwa, recently recommended that the PSL can resume, but the matches would be behind closed doors.

However, the South African Football Association (Safa) is against the idea of playing games behind closed doors, while the PSL has since stated that the league will remain suspended until further notice.



"Without football players, there’ll be no games,” Ngobeni stressed.



“As M-Sport Management, we support the government and Safa because they are putting safety first. As you know, our value as a company is when the player plays football.

“This is of course hard to swallow. We have encouraged our players to stay home, make sure that together with their families they are safe.

"That’s what comes first for us. Other stuff will be taken care of later.



“We have told them if their clubs say come to training, they should follow that guideline. But we have to make sure health comes first, not money.”



