Coronavirus: We're still waiting for the PSL on when to get back to training - Tinkler

The Team of Choice boss shares his reaction on the statement released by the ministry of sport

coach Eric Tinkler says a lack of football for three months is unprecedented but he hopes the Premier Soccer League ( ) will share an update on when to return to training.

With the league’s governing body yet to communicate to the clubs, the country's minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa gave the clubs the go-ahead as to the return to training on the field of play on Monday.

On the other hand, PSL clubs have already started testing players for the coronavirus pandemic and the Bafana Bafana legend says they are raring to go back to the field.

“Well, we haven’t got back to training, obviously we are waiting for the PSL to give us the go-ahead, to allow us to go back or not go back to training,” Tinkler told Goal .

“The PSL has to give the go-ahead basically. Yeah [the pronouncement by the minister gives us hope]. Obviously everybody wants to get back to the field to play and get going again.

“But obviously we have to abide by all the rules. Especially now we have seen the cases have increased. So, you know we’ve got to be careful. It’s a concern to see some players getting infected but you saw it’s happening all over the world.

“It’s happening in and in . What is important is finding the cases early and isolate them as soon as possible.”

As they continue to train from home, the 2019/20 Telkom Knockout Cup losing finalist added it’s very important to know what will happen with the current season.

“So far, we are continuing what we’ve been doing for the past three months and I think everybody wants to know what will happen going forward - that’s what we all want,” he added.

“We want to see closure to the season and obviously want to see how and when can we start the new season. That’s what is on everybody’s mind and that’s not only in football, many industries are affected by this pandemic.

“Everybody is raring to go, to be in this situation we find ourselves in it’s not a good thing. Young people like to be out there and express themselves, to be locked up and quarantined for three months is a long, long time.”

Last week, South African Football Association (Safa) confirmed the government has green-lit PSL teams to return to training pitches, but the 16 PSL and 16 National First Division (NFD) clubs have to do and submit Covid-19 tests as one of the key regulations that have to be met.

Meanwhile, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are reportedly the provinces that have been earmarked by the PSL to host the national camp when the season resumes.