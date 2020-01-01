Coronavirus: We still have to follow all the protocols – SuperSport United’s Tembo

The Matsatsantsa boss speaks about the announcement made by the country’s sports ministry

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is delighted that Level 3 of the lockdown in has allowed them to be flexible as they look to return to training, but refused to be drawn into a discussion about rumours the club is in talks with Jeremy Brockie.

The Zimbabwean manager has welcomed this week's announcement by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa that Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs can return to training.

On the other hand, he could not shed light on the rumours linking them to Brockie’s signature, adding that it’s a sensitive matter for now.

“I think there are a lot of protocols that need to be followed in terms of sanitizing our training fields, our dressing rooms, and so on,” Tembo told Goal.

“Until that is done or protocols are met we cannot start and the PSL having sent us a message or an order that we can go ahead.

"In the sense that, we are waiting for a compliance certificate that we can be able to start training.

“Most definitely, [it’s a glimmer of hope] if you look at where we are coming from fro the past three months, it was hectic.

"We have moved from Level 5 to Level 4 and there’s definitely hope that football can return. We are now in Level 3 and it’s a little bit flexible in terms of us doing what we used to do.

“We have to find places where the players can train on their own and that’ promising whilst practising social distancing. That’s better compared to Level 4 where they couldn’t do that.

"It’s a better move that we can start training. But the main thing is to focus on the safety of our players.”

On the media reports that they are looking to sign the hitman currently on loan at , the reigning MTN8 winner could not confirm nor deny their interest.

"For us at the moment, we have to focus on getting back and not look far ahead,” he added.

“We have to go back to training and it’s a very sensitive time for us at the moment where you can’t be talking about signing players or address the Brockie [rumours].

“We still have to finish the season and we can start talking about players that we would like to sign.”