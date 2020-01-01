Coronavirus: 'Training at home has been difficult' - Orlando Pirates midfielder Motshwari

The Bucs midfield workhorse has had to only see his teammates through a screen but he says they will have to abide by the law

midfielder Ben Motshwari has shared his experiences and difficulties of not training with his teammates on a daily basis owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The pandemic has forced the to suspend the games and the Buccaneers midfielder says it’s difficult to see his teammates through a computer screen, since they meet twice a day to train previously.

With still under a 21-day lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, all PSL clubs have had to comply with the government's instructions by allowing the players to stay at home.

"It’s difficult because you can only see your teammates through a screen but you have to do what you have to do because right now no one can move since what has been happening around the world," said Motshwari as quoted by IOL.

"What's even more difficult is the fact that we don’t know if they’ll extend the lockdown or not. Not being at training with the rest of the guys is tough because there's no cohesion and training alone cannot be the same."

Coach Josef Zinnbauer’s men were preparing to face on March 17 n what was seen as a clash which could have a significant impact on the destiny of the title, but the league announced the suspension of the games on the eve of that match.

The suspension of the season coupled with the 21-day lockdown has seen a number of PSL coaches resort to technological means to keep the players in shape.

Although it remains unclear whether the lockdown will be extended, Motshwari and his teammates will have to get used to the idea of training in the comfort of their homes.