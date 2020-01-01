Coronavirus: Three TS Galaxy players test positive for Covid-19

The Kwa-Ndebele-based side has not disclosed the names of the stars that have been infected with this deadly virus

National First Division (NFD) outfit TS Galaxy have confirmed that three of their players tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement released by the club, a series of tests were conducted to the squad, the technical team and the management in preparation for the restart of the suspended campaign.

The Kwa-Ndebele-based didn't reveal the names of the players who tested positive for the deadly virus.

However, they confirmed all three are asymptomatic and self-isolating.

"TS Galaxy Football Club can confirm that three of their players have tested positive for Covid-19," said the TS Galaxy in the statement.

Following a series of tests conducted on the entire squad, technical and management staff in preparation for the resumption of the season, the results of the three players returned positive and were confirmed to the club on Tuesday, 23 June."

"The club, however, is pleased to confirm that all three players are asymptomatic and are currently in isolation, taking a serious precaution on their journey to recovery.

"The TS Galaxy FC medical team is working tirelessly in strict compliance with all regulations to ensure that all players and technical staff are diligently following all health and safety guidelines."

These are the first three confirmed cases in the NFD and more results are expected to be made public from the clubs after having conducted tests toward the end of last week.

As things stand, the number of confirmed cases in the - both in the elite league and NFD - have risen to 10.

In May, Ben Motshwari of became the first professional player to test positive but he has since recovered from the virus.

On Monday, a second case was confirmed with Bloemfontein announcing that Given Mshikinya had tested positive.

This was followed by three more cases from Stellenbosch FC, who revealed that none of the confirmed cases was from the players but staff members.

also went public about the results from their camp - with two unnamed players testing positive.

As per government and PSL's instructions, a series of tests for the coronavirus should be conducted while the league is waiting for the go-ahead to resume the season from the Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa and Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The PSL executive committee is aiming to conclude the season before July 31 but that deadline appears unlikely to be met as clubs have only conducted the first round of tests.