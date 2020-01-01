Coronavirus: Three staff members test positive at Stellenbosch FC

The Western Cape-based outfit has reported more than just a single case from the first round of Covid-19 testing

Stellenbosch FC have confirmed that three of their staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement released by the club on Tuesday, all the players have tested negative for the virus.

"Stellenbosch FC confirms that three of our staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 while the clubs' players tested negative," reads a statement from the club.

More teams

The rookies said the testing was arranged and conducted last week while they also educated every member of their squad about this global pandemic.

"Last week, the club arranged the testing of all staff and players and provided additional education on the pandemic as well as what will be expected once we get the go-ahead to start training," continued the statement.

"It is very unfortunate that three of our staff members tested positive."

Stellenbosch have pledged support for the three unnamed staff members and confirmed they are doing well and self-isolating at home.

"However, after obtaining this information, we can now assist the individuals to recover as safely and speedily as possible as well as mitigate the risk of exposure to other employees," concluded the statement.

"The three members are doing well and are now self-isolating at home."

🚨 CLUB STATEMENT 🚨📝

Data analysis indicate that we're about to enter our peak as a country🇿🇦. Now is the time to do everything in your power to keep safe out there, from the #sfcfamily 🙏.#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch#washyourhands#keepyourdistance#wearyourmask😷 pic.twitter.com/sbaII1OvPP — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) June 23, 2020

The latest developments bring the number of confirmed positive cases in the PSL to five.

In May, midfielder Ben Motshwari became the first PSL player to test positive for Covid-19 but he has since recovered after self-isolating for 14 days.

On Monday, Given Mshikinya of Bloemfontein was confirmed to have tested positive.

More PSL clubs are expected to issue public statements on the results of their staff and players for transparency purposes.

Article continues below

The screening and testing of officials and players are mandatory because the league is still working around the clock to find a suitable date for the restart of the season.

As things stand, the PSL is waiting for the South African government to give them the go-ahead on when competitive football can return.

The government has already given contact sport the green light to resume training under coronavirus lockdown Level 3 - but ordered the league to give them the exact dates teams will be returning to the club under strict medical measures.