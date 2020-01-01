Coronavirus: Three Moroka Swallows players test positive for Covid-19

The Dobsonville-based club has confirmed cases within their squad but the trio's identity has not been disclosed

National First Division side Moroka Swallows have confirmed three positive cases of the coronavirus from their camp.

According to club chairman David Mogashoa, the test results for three players of their players came back positive from the laboratory.

All the 32 member clubs that fall under the umbrella have had to conduct preliminary tests to all the players and officials.

This is in preparation for the suspended season which is set to resume in the next few weeks following the government's approval of the league's 'return-to-play' protocol.

"We would like to confirm that Moroka Swallows have one player who tested positive for Covid-19. The player is in good shape and we are following all protocols and giving necessary support to the team and the staff," said Mogashoa in a series of tweets before adding that two more players had tested positive to bring the total to three.

"Two more Moroka Swallows players tested positive. Total [is] three. Protocols will be observed," he confirmed.

Mogashoa added that Swallows, through their team doctor, have informed the PSL and all the people involved about the results.

"We have notified the PSL through our team doctor and all the people involved," he said.

This brings a total number of players who tested positive for the coronavirus in the National First Division (NFD) to six.

TS Galaxy were the first NFD club to make their results public on Tuesday night - revealing that three of their players had tested positive for the deadly virus.

Swallows are one of the NFD teams involved in a tightly contested race for promotion to the PSL.

The other two teams are Uthongathi FC and Cape Town who top the NFD standings with only a handful of league matches remaining before the end of the season.

Swallows will hope to have the three players back as soon as possible and in time for the resumption of the campaign.

The Soweto-based outfit is currently placed second on the log with 41 points, seven behind Ajax after 24 rounds of matches.