Coronavirus: This break has disturbed my momentum – SuperSport United’s Modiba

The Matsatsantsa midfielder lamented the timing of the coronavirus outbreak, saying he still wants to lift the PSL title

Although his ambition is to win the Premier Soccer League ( ) title, SuperSport United midfielder Aubrey Modiba says finishing second will still be a good achievement for the club.

‘Postman’ has also expressed his thoughts on the timing of the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the league to suspend the games, saying he was starting to gain momentum after a long-term injury.

The Matsatsantsa player has been in and out of coach Kaitano Tembo’s squad owing to injuries and says credit must go to the club’s medical team for ensuring he has fully recovered.

“I personally want to win the league. But if that doesn’t happen, I would like the team to push high up and finish in the top three so that we can play African football next season,” Modiba told IOL.

After a failed move to cross-town rivals, in January, Modiba has praised the club for taking care of the players after receiving a new four-year deal.

“It speaks volumes with how they [SuperSport] treat their players. There’s professionalism, people support each other and the environment is friendly,” he added.

“I was happy to renew even though there was an interest from Sundowns, which didn’t happen.”

Coming to the pandemic that has forced the PSL to suspend the matches last month, the 24-year-old utility player has lamented the timing of the recess.

“The break did break my momentum. I didn’t expect anything like this to happen, especially when I had just come back from a break and scoring because I was always looking forward to my next game,” he continued.

“I was really disappointed when this pandemic broke out. But there was nothing I could do.

“We just have to comply with the regulations so that we can get back to our normal lives. It was really a big blow for me because it knocked my confidence a bit but I think I’ll come back and play again.”

Meanwhile, Tembo’s troops sit third on the log table with 40 points from 24 games so far.