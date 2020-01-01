Coronavirus: The suspension of PSL games doesn’t only benefit Mamelodi Sundowns - McCarthy

The retired centre back has shared his thoughts on the suspended PSL games due to the virus

Former defender Fabian McCarthy believes the suspended Premier Soccer League ( ) matches due to the coronavirus outbreak is beneficial to most PSL clubs, not only to .

The retired defender believes the likes of Amakhosi and can use this opportunity as a pre-season just before the end of the season as they have already had more than two weeks without competitive football.

Moreover, the Vryburg-born legend is hoping for a cure on the virus whilst also urging football-loving fans to follow the precautionary measures to remain safe.

More teams

“It’s going to benefit whichever team because this is the safety of everybody. The world at large has stopped the games, we can see the reports, it’s very dangerous and it’s affecting everybody,” McCarthy told Goal.

“I think it’s good we stopped the games. We have to take every precautionary measure, from the players, officials and the media.

“On top of that, the supporters must be safe and protected. I don’t think this break if the games remain suspended will benefit Sundowns but all PSL clubs.

“Yes, Sundowns have been playing more football than the other teams but some can also benefit by having more training sessions. I’m also talking about those in the relegation zone and those at the top.

"The game against Pirates was going to have a say in as far as the title race is concerned but they will welcome the break because they have played more games in a space of a week."

With Amakhosi and the Buccaneers having already spent more than 10 days with no competitive football, McCarthy has opted to call the suspension a pre-season before the end of the season.

“It’s all about using this break or opportunity to ensure the players that are injured are refreshed and get back to full fitness,” he added.

“This is the last quarter and the coaches have to fine-tune the minds of the players to ensure they finish better. The coaches will also hope to have full squads after this break because the players will be fully fit and ready to roll and finish on a high.

Article continues below

“I think the break gives the teams a chance to prepare better and I want to call it a pre-season towards the end of the season for Chiefs and Pirates.

"I also think it depends on how the clubs use this break because some may be rusty. I think we need to pray and hope the game will continue next month.

“We have to listen to the request from President Cyril Ramaphosa and hope to get a cure as soon as possible.”