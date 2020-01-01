Coronavirus: The show must go on but PSL and Safa must sort out their differences

The two football bodies have contrasting views on the resumption of football but they should sit down and discuss this sensitive matter with respect

The integrity of South African football is at stake and almost four months into the lockdown due to the coronavirus, there are still squabbles between the and the South African Football Association (Safa).

What the country knows so far is that the PSL wants football to return at all costs but Safa is more worried about the health and safety of the players, team officials and match officials - rightfully so as Covid-19 has proven to be non-discriminatory, no one is immune to it.

However, if the PSL and Safa cannot sort their differences and work together towards one objective then there will be casualties - and this includes players and all 32 clubs.

PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza was coy when asked about the league's proposed date for the restart - everyone knows July 18 has been put forward as the league's preferred resumption date - but Safa is against the idea of rushing into exposing the players to the coronavirus.

The league and its board of governors have put measures in place to ensure the safety of players and officials but that cannot be confirmed from the outside - hence Safa has been given the mandate to play an overarching role by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

This to ensure that each and every team complies but the PSL appears reluctant to allow that process to take place - or if it does, they want it to happen in a very short space of time.

Mistakes could happen along the way and Safa, as the mother body, will eventually have to shoulder the blame for whatever goes wrong during this period.

And it appears as if neither of them wants to comply - PSL wants to do things their own way and so does Safa - who has maintained that although they are not against the return of football in the country, it should return when it is safe to do so.

Of course, no one knows when over coronavirus will be over hence the PSL wants to push for the conclusion of the season no matter what - and this is fair enough given that they are running a profitable business with sponsors breathing heavily on their neck.

The league has an obligation to satisfy their sponsors because without them there will be no football in the country but without the players and officials, referees included, there will be no football.

That is why the PSL finds itself in the corner somewhere trying to keep everyone happy, including the teams and the sponsors.

However, putting the health of the players at risk is the last thing this country needs at this point time, especially that confirmed positive cases are on the rise in .

Khoza said clubs will be allowed to use MDC players in cases where players show signs and symptoms of Covid-19.

That decision, not taken by Khoza alone, but the entire league, will taint the integrity of football in the country - this may lead to cheating where teams would field players who are positive but asymptomatic because they either want to avoid relegation or win the league or even get into the top eight.

It is for this reason both the PSL and Safa have to find common ground on the resumption date by dissecting and exploring all the possible scenarios and solutions in the process.

If it means the season should be delayed, so be it - but that should be communicated with respect across the board, from the sponsors to clubs and both football bodies.

For instance, some teams have already complained that July 18 is too soon as they only returned to training last week while it is still unclear how many confirmed positive cases are there in both the PSL and NFD.

Khoza said in his press conference on Monday that only those who test negative 48 hours before going to the bio-bubble camp - but that alone isn't a solution to the problem the country is facing right now - meaning if there are more than five confirmed positive cases in the team, then there will be no fairness when the season resumes.

In addition, the MDC players the league sees as an option for clubs, haven't not been receiving adequate training over the past four months - and in as much as the PSL is running a business, the clubs are also running a business and should also be treated with respect.

But that respect stems from both the PSL and Safa - if they cannot respect each other for the sake of football then football will suffer, including fans who have invested emotions and energy in supporting their teams.