Coronavirus: The impact on PSL and South African football

Goal takes a look at how the pandemic has affected the running of the sport in the country, especially after the league was suspended

The South African Football Association (Safa) took a decision to suspend all football activities soon after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the country in a state of national disaster last week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The then heeded the call and suspended the remaining matches of the season - even brushing aside the idea of playing behind closed doors.

At the time, very few cases had been confirmed in but Safa didn't want to take the risk of allowing the football fraternity to find itself at the centre of the disease - including the players, fans and match officials.

Then on Monday, Ramaphosa announced that there will be a 21-day lockdown in the country between March 26 and April 16.

The announcement came as a huge blow to those who had hoped for the return of football matches in early April as predicted by the PSL executive and board of governors, meaning the break has now been extended to mid-April at least, as everyone is expected to abide by the government's instructions to stay away from work.

But what impact has the coronavirus had on South African football in general?

No football matches

South Africa is dubbed a footballing country - and one cannot imagine a weekend without competitive matches.

Even when there are low-key matches across the country, fans still show up and support the clubs.

There haven't been competitive matches since the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals two weeks ago - and this has left the majority of football fans in the country with a sour taste in their mouths.

The idea of going another three weeks without a football match - in the middle of the season - isn't something everyone had expected and would appreciate.

Different media houses that cover football and sport in general also find themselves on the receiving end of this pandemic - less audience (viewers, readership and listenership) across the board - and this cannot be good for business.

Clubs suspend training sessions

Several clubs took some time before calling off their training sessions - this is because the was still hope that the league would resume in no time.

At first, only academy and MDC players were evacuated from their respective residences in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

However, some teams such as , , and among others, followed suit after the indefinite suspension of the league last week, allowing the players to spend time with their families and self-isolate.

But every team in South Africa is now expected to temporarily close shop as per the government's instruction for everyone to stay at home for the next three weeks.

Player contracts affected

As things stand, player contracts expire in June - but Fifa is looking at how long this pandemic will continue before making a decision on whether or not these contracts can be allowed to be valid beyond June.

This means players such as George Maluleka who signed a pre-contract with may have to wait a little longer to join his new team.

If he's released early from his current contract with Kaizer Chiefs, then he'd have to again wait for some time before making his competitive derby for Sundowns - this if Fifa comes up with a resolution to move the usual transfer window.

Also, other players who are hoping to move on with their lives - and join new clubs between July and August/September will be forced to hang in there at their current clubs while waiting for the coronavirus situation to improve.

Championship and relegation battles on hold

Teams such as Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs are holding their breath for the league to resume in no time as their top the standings in their respective leagues.

There was talk of possibly declaring the 2019/20 season null and void - and teams at the top across the globe feel it would be unfair after putting so much effort to be where they are.

In South Africa, teams are involved in promotion/relegation play-offs - meaning those in the top three have a second chance to fight for promotion to either the elite league or the NFD.

Mid-table teams won't be affected that much - but they would also feel they could do better to finish in better positions on the log.

Of course, those at the bottom would breathe a sigh of relief if the season is deemed null and void - because they'd have an opportunity to rectify their mistakes and probably do better the following season.

No salaries for match officials

South African match officials aren't permanent - meaning they only get paid if they are assigned for certain official matches.

And the suspension of matches is definitely affecting them financially - and would also hope for a better tomorrow so that they can be able to pay the bills and feed their families.

Those who don't have alternatives will definitely find it life very hard in the next weeks and possibly months.

Only those who have permanent jobs elsewhere would feel the wrath of the suspended football matches due to the coronavirus.