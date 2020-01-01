Coronavirus: SuperSport United's Modiba to contribute food parcels to people of Limpopo

The South Africa international said would also donate face masks and educate people about this deadly virus

SuperSport United wingback Aubrey Modiba is lending a helping hand to families in the community of Polokwane in the Limpopo province during this coronavirus lockdown.

The 24-year-old said he received calls from people around his province to help in whichever way he could, especially to those who need assistance the most.

Modiba heeded the call and initiated a fundraising project together with club teammate Grant Kekana and defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele who also his homeboys.

"Many people from my village have been calling me to help whichever way I can and I have undertaken to contribute food parcels. The aim is to reach 100 families," Modiba told City Press.

Modiba admitted the project had not been budgeted for and it is for this reason he is working together with Kekana, Mphahlele, and player agent Glyn Binkin to make it happen.

"The coronavirus crisis calls for those who are in a fortunate situation to do their bit. Obviously, this project is not something that has been budgeted for; that’s why I turned to my homeboys Grant and Rama and they are eager to assist. My agent Glyn Binkin is also helping out," he added.

Modiba is still in the Gauteng province will need a permit to travel to Limpopo to deliver on his promise.

He is one of the most respected footballers in the despite only breaking into the professional ranks two years ago from the Nedbank Ke Yona project.

The left-footer recently failed to secure a big-money move to rivals , and his club and management admitted the player had not recovered from the disappointment.