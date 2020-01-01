Coronavirus: SuperSport United suspend training and start individual schedules

Matsatsantsa have taken steps to protect their players against the spread of Covid-19 as done by clubs around the world

SuperSport United have stopped training as a coronavirus precautionary measure and players have been given individual home training programmes.

As of Saturday, ’s confirmed coronavirus cases had climbed to 240 as per News24 quoting Department of Health statistics.

With SuperSport United based in the Gauteng Province where most cases have been recorded, the club has decided to halt training at their base in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.

This is a similar protective stance adopted by European clubs whose players are currently training at home following individual training plans.

“We stopped training until further notice and I think that is the right call from the club and we are just watching this fold out in front of us and we’re trying to make the best plans and the club decided that we are not going to be training for the next few days,” United captain Dean Furman told Phakaaathi.

“I am sure we all received our own individual maintenance program and that will help us keep a base level of fitness and it is going to be up to us as individuals to keep ourselves ticking over.”

Furman says before the latest development, the team’s training regime had already been adjusted to suit coronavirus precautionary measures.

“Before this we were doing training in a non-contact way and trying to keep on the fitness and get the sweat on really,” Furman said.

“I think under the current circumstances SuperSport have taken the correct decision and hopefully in the next few days we might be able to come back to training but for now we are going to have to train by ourselves until further notice.”