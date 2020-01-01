Coronavirus: SuperSport United confirm four positive cases

Matsatsantsa are looking forward to the resumption of the 2019/20 campaign

Former Premier Soccer League ( ) champions SuperSport United have confirmed four coronavirus cases within their camp.

The Tshwane giants revealed that the four positive cases include three players and a staff member.

However, the club indicated that three people have recovered from the deadly virus which has killed hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

SuperSport released the following statement on Thursday as the team continues its preparations for the resumption of the 2019/20 season.

A club statement read: "SuperSport United would like to confirm four Covid-19 positive cases, which include three players and a staff member."

"Two players and the staff member were put into quarantine for 14 days after testing positive while the necessary contract tracing had taken place. The trio went for retesting and tested negative."

"The duo have returned to full training and have joined the rest of the Matsatsantsa squad in preparation for the completion of the season."

"The third player is currently in isolation for 14 days and is in high spirits and feeling well."

"We are continuing with all protocols and awaiting news from the Premier Soccer League for the resumption of the season 2019/20."

The current season has been suspended since mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus which has affected the staging of sporting events around the world.

SuperSport are the seventh PSL club to make the Covid-19 results public after , , , Bloemfontein , as well as Stellenbosch FC.

However, the PSL is working with the South African Football Association (Safa) to ensure that the suspended season resumes.

The campaign is expected to be completed in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng, but SuperSport will be without three experienced players when football starts.

Defensive midfielder Dean Furman and attackers Thabo Qalinge and Thabo Mnyamane have all parted ways with Matsatsantsa.

SuperSport are placed third on the league standings - four points behind second-placed Sundowns, who have three games in hand.