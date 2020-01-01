Coronavirus: SuperSport United are doing things by the book - Bongani Khumalo

The Matsatsantsa defender shares his insight on how they follow the guidelines in training

SuperSport United defender Bongani Khumalo says the reigning MTN8 champions are doing everything according to the book as they guard against the coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran defender explains they are training in groups and heaped praise on the Tshwane giants for following the safety guidelines.

On the other hand, Khumalo says he is focusing on the one-year deal he recently signed with coach Kaitano Tembo’s side until June 2021.

“We train in groups of five, the first five come in and do their thing and with five people on the pitch there is very little room for contact,” Khumalo told Phakaaathi.

“As per the guidelines, the club has been doing pretty well in terms of following them. I am not sure if the other clubs are doing the same but one thing for sure is that SuperSport is doing it by the book.”

Coming back to his new contract with the three-time Premier Soccer League ( ) champions, the former Bafana Bafana defender says he is not focusing beyond the 2020/21 campaign.

"It has been like that for some time now, my contract is valid for the next year…obviously now the year is a bit strange but it is up in June 2021,” added the 33-year-old.

“We will have to see because the thing in is that once you reach the age of 30, you only sign a one plus one [year] contract. For now, I have one more year…I am pretty excited and I will just focus on that year.

“After that year I will need to see how my body feels, to see whether the club wants to keep me or whether I move on, those are things to consider once the contract is up.

“For now, I am really focused on what I have and that is another year with SuperSport and I am looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean tactician also expressed delight in the fact they managed to retain the lanky centre-back’s services.

Although he is used sparingly, the former Hotspur defender is seen as a leader at the club as he guides the youngsters especially following the departure of skipper Dean Furman who returned to the United Kingdom.