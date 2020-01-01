Coronavirus: Still no word on resumption of PSL season - Madlala

The league was expected to announce its plans for when the campaign will restart but it looks like it may take a while before the public can know

acting CEO Mato Madlala has told Goal that the league still doesn't have dates for the resumption of the season.

This despite Dr Irvin Khoza's statements last weekend that all the details will be discussed in Tuesday's board of governors meeting at the PSL.

According to Khoza, the league had until June 30 to let Fifa know when they will be resuming and finishing the season, but this hasn't happened.

Ironically, Madlala said the issue of resumption dates was not part of the discussion on Tuesday.

"What you are asking me wasn't discussed in that [board of governors] meeting. So, I also don't know when the season will resume. We don't have the dates because it wasn't part of the discussion," Madlala told Goal.

Madlala further stated that teams can return to the training grounds provided they comply with the government's directives but above all, a compliance officer must be appointed in addition to testing of players and officials, and the fumigation of the training facilities, while observing social distancing.

So far, teams have done the first round of testing, and there have only been 13 confirmed positive cases across both the PSL and NFD.

"The return to training really depends on the clubs themselves. The government has already published directives, and one of them was for clubs to appoint a compliance officer before they can even think of going back to training," she continued.

"So, it's not up to the league but the clubs."

announced their return to training on Thursday, and according to Madlala, everything from now on depends on the clubs.

"If any club has complied with these directives then they are more than welcome to return to training," concluded Madlala.

are another PSL team that has appointed a compliance officer in the form of Morgan Mammila who will double up as a general manager for the club.

As thing stand, the majority of PSL teams are relying on technological means to monitor the progress made by their players while at home.

However, it's expected that more clubs will comply with the government's directives in the coming days and weeks in order to return to the field as quickly as possible.