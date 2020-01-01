Coronavirus: Sphephelo Sithole confirmed as first South African player to test positive

The 21-year-old KwaZulu-Natal Football Academy graduate becomes the first South African footballer to test positive for Covid-19

Belenenses SAD midfielder Sphephelo Sithole has been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

Sithole becomes the first known South African player to test positive for Covid-19.

Portuguese publication A Bola revealed Sithole as the player whose identity was made known earlier on.

“The player in question, is the 21-year-old South African midfielder, Sphephelo Yaya Sithole, mostly used in the under-23 team of the Blues of Restelo in the Revelation League [24 matches this season] but who, on several occasions throughout the season, he was called to train with the main squad, being even called up for some games, although he never left the bench,” reported A Bola.

The former national Under-17 player never came off the bench in the three occasions he was in Belenenses senior squad for Primeira Liga matches.

Sithole’s positive test comes a day after Belenenses had returned to training as a squad after almost a two-month break and the midfielder is said to have not shown any symptoms of the virus.

Another South African midfielder, Thibang Theophilus Phete, is also at Belenenses but his status is unknown as of yet.

It is not the first time for a football player to test positive upon return to full training.

Three FC Koln players confirmed that three people at the club tested positive for coronavirus after returning to training, a scenario which threw into spotlight the idea of resuming football in .

But that did not discourage the German government from giving the the greenlight to continue with the current season.

If the Premier Soccer League ( ) resumes, it is almost certain that players would be checked for the disease.

No PSL club has returned to training so far and no player is recorded to have been tested locally.