Coronavirus: South African government approves resumption of PSL season

The current campaign has been suspended for over three months due to the global pandemic but football will now resume

The South African government has given the the go-ahead to resume the suspended season.

The league's executive committee had been waiting for the government to approve their 'return-to-play' proposal for the past few weeks following the adoption of the task team's report by the Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) in May.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Sports Ministry said PSL's plans had been subject to analysis by Health authorities as well as the National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD).

The two bodies then recommended that measures put in place by the league meet and in some instances exceed the expectations.

"The plans of the Premier Soccer League have been approved, considering the mitigation strategies and plans in relation to the Level 3 risk-adjusted strategy in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic," read a statement from the ministry," reads the statement.

"The plans have further been subject to analysis by Health authorities, the NICD (National Institute of Communicable Diseases) who have recommended that the measures put in place by the organisation meet and in some instances exceed the required protocol for a safe return to training and to play in a Biologically Safe Environment."

The PSL is now expected to release their own official statement to confirm when competitive football will get underway.

They are also set to announce the province and venues where the remaining matches of the campaign will be concluded.

Last week, PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza admitted the league's best option was to finish the current season in one province which is yet to be disclosed to the public.

The news comes at the time when all 32 PSL teams are busy conducting tests for players and officials.

So far, there have been 10 confirmed positive cases in the PSL - seven of which comes from the elite league while the other three are in the National First Division.

Ben Motshwari of was the first player to test positive in May while Bloemfontein 's Given Mshikinya tested positive on Monday.

This was followed by three more cases from Stellenbosch FC although the club said those who tested positive were staff members and not players.

have two confirmed positive cases from their camp as announced on Tuesday - the identity of the players have not been made public.

On Tuesday night, TS Galaxy released a statement, confirming that results for three of their players came positive from the laboratories.

More tests are expected to be conducted by all 32 PSL member clubs before the resumption of the season.

Amakhosi are still top of the log standings with 48 points from 22 games while is just four points behind them with a game in hand.