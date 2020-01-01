Coronavirus: 'South Africa can do this, we've overcome many obstacles' - Ellis

The tactician shared safety precautions as she believes the pandemic can be defeated across the world, especially in South Africa

women's team head coach Desiree Ellis appealed for cooperation with authorities in combating the coronavirus epidemic.

Banyana Banyana defeated Lesotho 3-0 in their first friendly match ahead of the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers four days after the first reported case in the country on March 4.

Football activities in South Africa are currently grounded due to the virus as the government seeks to slow the spread of Covid-19.

With five deaths and 1353 cases in the country so far, Banyana tactician has urged the people to heed to health safety rules provided by authorities to overcome the scourge.

"Our country is going through a very rough and difficult time at this breezing moment but I still see people jogging and walking their dogs," Ellis said in a video on Safa's Instagram page.

"People, this is serious, the infection is increasing and people are dying. We have frontliners who are leaving their homes to take care of us.

"The medical staff, the army, the police are taking their time out to make sure we are okay and well taken care of.

"Let us listen to the President's [Cyril Ramaphosa] message of washing our hands regularly with soap and water or using sanitizers and most importantly, stay, please, at home.

"We can do this, we've overcome many obstacles in the past If we work together as a team, we can limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"We want to be out on the streets doing what we love and kids going to school and people going to work but this can only happen if we stay at home. Once more, please stay at home."

Ellis helped South Africa to feature at the Women's World Cup in last year for the first time after guiding Banyana Banyana to a runners-up spot at the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations.

She strives to see off Malawi and Eswatini to qualify for the showpiece event in a bid to inspire the country to first-ever continental glory later this year.