Coronavirus: Shell Helix Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns postponed

The Brazilians may have to wait longer to get their revenge over Amakhosi who beat them 4-2 to lift the trophy last year

and will have to wait for a new date for their Shell Helix Ultra Cup match.

According to Stadium Management , the one-day tournament has been postponed until further notice.

This is due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the delay by the South African Football Association (Safa), the as well as the government to find solutions on the immediate future of football in the country.

More teams

The government has allowed contact sport to resume training but the season remains suspended as the league awaits the go-ahead to open doors for players to return to the training grounds.

Unfortunately, we have been forced to postpone our annual @SMSATournament until further notice. 🏆⚽️



We will share updates as soon as new information becomes available. 🇿🇦⚽️



Thank you for all your continued support. ❤️#TogetherAsOne | @OfficialSMSA | #ThereCanOnlyBeOne pic.twitter.com/b4rvBIxbdT — ThereCanOnlyBeOne (@SMSATournament) June 9, 2020

The annual event was launched two seasons ago and both Chiefs and Sundowns came on board to play part in the initiative.

While it was played in the off-season in 2018 when Sundowns beat Chiefs 2-1 at the FNB Stadium, the organisers moved the match to October in 2019 due to the tournament which took place in .

Sundowns failed to defend their title as they were thumped 4-2 by a rather ruthless Chiefs team last year.

The Shell Helix Cup is a pre-season friendly between the two high-profile clubs - and it has given certain players an opportunity to impress their coaches.

Article continues below

Leonardo Castro, in particular, used last year's match against his former club to win the hearts of Amakhosi and force his way into Ernst Middendorp's starting line-up after being sidelined for the first few games of the 2019/20 season.

On the other hand, Sundowns gave as many of their fringe players a chance to stake a claim in Pitso Mosimane, including Aubrey Ngoma and Oupa Manyisa - but the majority of them didn't come to the party.

Unfortunately for Manyisa, that was the match where he suffered a long-term injury - and his lack of game time this season could cost him a place in the Sundowns squad for next season, especially with his contract set to expire