Coronavirus: Sanef lashes out at Kaizer Chiefs for prohibiting players talking to the media

Amakhosi have attracted criticism following their move to stop their players from talking to the media

The South African National Editors Forum’s (Sanef) acting Gauteng convener, Hopewell Radebe, has condemned a move by following their announcement to prevent the players from conducting interviews to the media.

According to the Amakhosi corporate communications manager, Vina Maphosa, the measure is an instruction from their sponsors.

With the country in lockdown and the Premier Soccer League ( ) season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Radebe said the situation was unfortunate and calling it a disservice to deny opportunities to the media.

“The club has effected a lockdown on all players, prohibiting them from granting any interviews to the media. This is an instruction from our sponsor,” Maphosa told CAJ News Africa via the DailySun.

However, the media watchdog has lambasted the move by the current PSL log leaders, with Radebe saying the players can help to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“Sanef would call this [attitude] unfortunate and unnecessary,” explained Radebe.

“Sport across the world has always supported governments in the fight against coronavirus. So, denying journalists interviews would be a huge disservice to themselves [stakeholders] and the public.

“Players could play a role in speaking about Covid-19.”

Among the sponsors for the Soweto giants is the global sports manufacturer, Nike, Vodacom, and Hollard, but with the move by the Naturena-based club, it seems the players will only spread the message through the club's internal media platforms.

Meanwhile, the announcement comes after chairman Kaizer Motaung joined forces with MultiChoice and his counterpart, Dr. Irvin Khoza, in donating personal protective equipment to the Department of Health last week.

In addition, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Thursday, announcing that sports activities remain suspended but allowed people to exercise under strict public health conditions.

Taking a look at the PSL campaign thus far, coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops lead the table with 48 points and have eight matches to wrap up their 2019/20 season.