Coronavirus: Safa welcomes PSL's decision to resume and finish the season

The current campaign has been suspended since mid-March but the league resolved to get back underway in the first week of August

The South African Football Association (Safa) has welcomed the 's decision to resume and conclude the 2019-20 season.

On Monday, the league announced the season will return on August 8 with the Nedbank Cup semi-finals taking the centre stage before the league matches can resume on August 12.

, Bloemfontein , and FC are the four teams still in with a chance to win this year's Nedbank Cup.

The four teams will be expected to go into the bio-bubble on August 7 provided they comply with all the stringent measures put in place by the Joint Liaison Committee and government.

Gauteng is the province that will stage all the games, with 14 stadiums earmarked as training venues while 11 stadiums will be used as venues for competitive matches.

Safa president Danny Jordaan thanked PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza and his board of governors for finally putting the matter to bed.

"I would like to thank the NSL chairman and the entire BoGs for helping put this matter to rest," Jordaan told the association's website.

Jordaan said the country will now get the chance to witness a fair conclusion to the season.

"We will now witness the ultimate and fair conclusion to the current and unique season and I am sure the football-loving fans can’t wait for football to resume again," continued the country's FA boss.

After rejecting the league's proposed return date of July 18 due to the unavailability of match officials, Jordaan said everyone will be ready when football returns.

"The match officials are getting into peak fitness and come August 8, it will be all systems go," concluded Jordaan.

The league is expected to finalise every little detail that has to do with the return of football in the next 72 hours.

However, Khoza said in his press conference that there will be no need to reshuffle the fixtures - meaning the season will resume where it ended when all sporting activities got suspended in mid-March.

There are 54 PSL matches, 44 NFD and three Nedbank Cup games that have to be completed before the season can officially be completed.