Coronavirus: Safa to meet PSL ahead of Khoza's press conference on Monday

The two football bodies are working together to plan for the resumption of the season, and they will sit down again at the start of the week

The South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed it will have a meeting with the on Monday to iron out a few issues concerning the return of football in the country.

In a statement released on Saturday, Safa revealed it had a productive meeting with the league on Friday and decided to follow-up on matters that were discussed before Dr Irvin Khoza's press conference.

Khoza is expected to officially announce the return date for competitive football as well as the province that will stage the remaining games of the season.

According to media reports, the PSL has proposed next weekend as their preferred restart date while Gauteng could be chosen ahead of both KwaZulu-Natal and North West to host the games in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

However, they will have to get approval from the government depending on whether or not their plans to resume the season are in line with the new regulations.

"The South African Football Association (Safa) and the National Soccer League delegation met on Friday (10 July 2020) to discuss matters around the return to training and return to play," read the statement.

"The two decided to postpone the meeting to Monday (13 July 2020) at the request of the Special Member. The Association delegation comprised of the CEO and Compliance Officers while NSL was represented by the Acting CEO."

Safa acting CEO Tebogo Montlanthe indicated the two football organisations are on the same page on the return of football.

"We had a very cooperative and cordial meeting and we mutually agreed to have a follow-up meeting on Monday to deliberate issues with regards to return to training and play," said Motlanthe.

"The association has never been against the resumption of football but we have always emphasised the need to do so under a safe environment and in line with the JLC compliance resolutions," he added.

Safa said Monday's meeting with the PSL will be attended by its head of referees Tenda Masikhwa to 'expound on matters of testing and training of the match officials'

"On Monday's meeting, the association will bring the head of referees to expound on matters of testing and training of the match officials."

Football in the country has been suspended since mid-March but there's a glimmer of hope the season will be concluded for both the PSL and NFD.

However, other media reports suggest NFD matches may not go ahead with the league's executive proposing for the season to be called off - and be declared champions.