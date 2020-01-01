Coronavirus: Safa sets two conditions for the return of PSL football

The 2019-20 season is suspended across the board, including NFD and MDC matches, and the country's FA is closely monitoring the situation

The South African Football Association (Safa) has set two conditions which will make it possible for the return of all football activities in .

In a statement released on Tuesday, Safa said football can only resume if there is a declaration from the government to do so, and if domestic flights are in full operation.

As things stand, the country is in a six-week lockdown which is expected to go on until April 30, in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

More teams

"It is also clear that domestic competitions can only be preceded with on two conditions; that Government declaration that it is safe to do so and that domestic flights are reinstituted," reads part of Safa's statement.

"These conditions depend on a declaration by the Government on the period of lockdown and depending on normal operations by domestic airlines as well as other service providers to the football industry."

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa initially recommended professional football to be played behind closed doors before the and Safa rejected this suggestion by suspending all the matches indefinitely.

Now, Safa believes fans should only be allowed to the stadiums once there's a vaccine for this deadly virus.

"Virtually all the FAs globally have accepted that football competitions are not possible even behind closed doors, hence the whole world stopped all sporting activities," the statement continued.

"We believe that the return of fans to the stadiums should coincide with the availability of the vaccine for Covid-19.

Article continues below

"In this regard we note that tests have already commenced in various parts of the world."

The suspension of football matches has had huge financial implications on everyone, including the professional teams in the country, but Safa said it will approach both the government and Fifa for financial assistance.

"Safa will approach both the government and the world governing body, Fifa for financial assistance during this period of serious financial challenges," concluded the statement.