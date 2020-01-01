Coronavirus: Safa resolves PSL football will only return in August

The country's FA has rejected the league's proposed resumption of July 18 and has maintained that competitive matches will only be played next month

The South African Football Association (Safa) has resolved in their Monday's meeting with compliance officers from all the clubs that no football will be played until August 2020.

The had proposed July 18 as the return date for competitive matches in - and while Dr Irvin Khoza refused to confirm or deny it, he emphasised the importance of having at least six weeks to complete the current campaign.

However, Monday's meeting has yielded different outcome - and the decision will come as a major set back for the PSL who are under pressure to complete the season by August 31.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the country's FA made it clear that both the PSL and government agreed on staging the remaining matches in the Gauteng province, adding that as the association, they had no input in it.

Furthermore, Safa said their 110 match officials will be subjected to 'medical and mandatory fitness test', revealing that those who test negative will, therefore, be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day fitness test.

Safa revealed that a Fifa fitness consultant participated in Monday's meeting, and initially wanted referees to be given three weeks to regain their fitness but a compromise was reached between all parties that it should be for 14 days in order to meet the first week of August deadline.

The football mother body released the following statement:

The South African Football Association (Safa) worked on processes outlined in “the return to play” protocol which was submitted and agreed by the government.

Subsequently, the government issued a regulation in terms of the Government Gazette.

On 11 June 2020, the Minister of Sport (Nathi Mthethwa) sent a letter to Safa that they should appoint the compliance officer to oversee the entire process of return to training and return to play protocols.

Safa duly appointed Dr Thulani Ngwenya and Mlungisi Ncame as the compliance officers to liaise with the National Soccer League (NSL). It was further agreed that the two teams from the Association and NSL, comprising of the respective CEOs and Compliance Officers, work together on processes for the resumption of football, both for training and play. In a report submitted by the league on 13 July 2020, the league confirmed that they have done extensive work to ensure that clubs return to training in compliance with the directives issued by the government and in terms of the decisions of the Safa JLC (Joint Liaison Committee).

On Friday, 10 July 2020, the SAFA WORKING GROUP met their PSL counterparts to deliberate and finalise the date on the resumption of play.

The meeting continued on Monday, 13 July 2020 where it was noted that:

1. According to the Referees Sub-Committee of the Technical Committee, the first week of August 2020 is the appropriate date for the commencement of NSL matches.

2. The choice of Gauteng province as the host of training and match venues, as well as hotels, was agreed to by the government and NSL and that Safa had no input to this process.

3. The 110 match officials will be subjected to a medical and mandatory fitness test. The medical examination specifically entails testing for Covid-19 and those who test negative would be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day fitness test under the guidance of the Fifa approved fitness trainer. A Fifa fitness consultant participated in the discussion.

4. The fitness trainer initially wanted a three-week fitness period but both parties mutually agreed on an accelerated period of training of two weeks in order to meet the beginning of August commencement date

In the meantime, once the Compliance Officers have completed their report, it will be submitted to the government to gazette on the return to play date.

The world football governing body, Fifa has accepted that it is the government responsibility to approve the return to play date and we will update Fifa on the progress achieved.