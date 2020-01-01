Coronavirus: Safa referees gear up for PSL return

The association's compliance officer Dr Ngwenya is happy with the condition of officials who arrived in camp on Thursday

The South African Football Association (Safa) has taken the first step toward ensuring their referees are ready for the proposed football return date of August 1.

Just over a week ago, Safa said their 110 match officials would not be ready to resume work on July 18.

The association then requested for the match officials to be given enough time to prepare - undergo fitness and medical tests before the 2019-20 season can resume.

The accepted that football would not return in July - but didn't make it clear whether or not they would accept Safa's proposed date.

In fact, according to Safa, PSL's response was that the league was re-engaging all stakeholders to plot the way forward and that they would return to the country's FA with a solid answer as soon as those discussions were concluded.

Since then, there hasn't been communication between Safa and the PSL - meaning both the association and member clubs still don't know what the league's stance is on the proposed date of August 1.

However, things could become clearer after Monday's board of governors meeting.

The meeting was initially penciled for July 24 but it had to be postponed following the passing away of Dr Irvin Khoza's wife Matina Elsie Khoza on Thursday.

All the 32 teams under the PSL umbrella continue to train and they have now joined by the first group of referees who arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday.

In a statement released on Friday, Safa chief medical officer and compliance officer, Dr Thulani Ngwenya said he was happy with the condition of the officials who are already in camp and confirmed waiting for a full fixture list from the PSL before starting the process of deploying match officials.

Safa released the following statement on Friday:

South African Football Association (Safa) has called up the first group of match officials to camp at a Johannesburg hotel in anticipation of the resumption of professional football on 1 August 2020.

The match officials checked in at a Sandton hotel and all underwent COVID-19 testing.

The next group is expected to arrive next week and will also be tested and complete the pool required for the remainder of the season.

Safa chief medical officer, Dr Thulani Ngwenya said he is happy with the COVID-19 safety compliance measures at the hotel as well as the condition of the officials he has seen.

He added that the Association is now awaiting the match schedule from the PSL in order to process their appointment for the respective matches.