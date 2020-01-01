Coronavirus: Safa and PSL must have one voice - Sport Minister Mthethwa

The league wants football to return while the country's FA has put its foot down to say only the government should decide

's Minister of Sports, Arts and Recreation, Nathi Mthethwa, has sent a strong warning to both the South African Football Association (Safa) and the to work together if they want the government to consider allowing football to return in the country.

Safa has made it clear that no football activities should be allowed in the country unless there's a go-ahead from the government while the PSL is pushing for the current season to be completed.

"We want to engage their wise counsel on their thoughts on the re-opening of the lockdown with our own risk-adjusted strategy, as government," said Mthethwa as quoted by EWN.

The league met with Minister of Health Dr. Zweli Mkhize to present its case and seek clarity on whether or not the season could resume.

This was after Safa's stance that no football should be played even if it's behind closed doors, which meant contrasting views from both the country's FA and the PSL, and Mthethwa has urged both parties to have 'one voice' if they want the government to listen to them.

"They must counsel me, both of them [Safa boss Danny Jordaan and PSL chief Irvin Khoza], and I emphasise, it would be advisable that, as government, we get one voice from them," added Mthethwa.

"My final message to both is, they are occupying an important space in society in regard to football, so as the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, I would nudge them to work together at all material times in regard to football."

The PSL has been given an ultimatum by Fifa to complete the current season before or on July 31, something that may prove difficult to achieve given the number of weeks the league has already lost due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the lockdown enforced by South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The league will have another meeting with the government on Thursday, May 7, to plot a way forward.