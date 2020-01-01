Coronavirus: Safa extends postponement of PSL after President Ramaphosa's speech

The country's football association has issued the following statement after the head of state delivered a speech regarding Covid-19

The South African Football Association (Safa) welcomes measures announced by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening (23 March 2020) to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Sport business is fundamentally based on healthy, physically and medically fit players. The Covid-19 pandemic has rearranged our priorities for the sake of the future of football.

Safa therefore, in line with the call by the State President, will extend the ban of all football matches and all other football activities from 4 April 2020 as first announced by the Association to 16 April 2020.

Thereafter, and in consultation with the national government, Safa will reassess the situation and map the way forward.

More teams

Issued by the Communications Department: Safa.