Coronavirus: Safa doubts playing PSL matches behind closed doors is a solution

The country's FA has raised concerns over calls for the remaining league games to be played without spectators in South Africa

The South African Football Association (Safa) doesn't believe playing matches behind closed doors is a solution to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Safa said it will meet with the Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Nathi Mthwethwa to brief him on the impact of the coronavirus on football.

With no reported cases of infected footballers in to date, fans called for the to consider playing the remaining matches of the season behind closed doors.

More teams

However, as things stand, Safa revealed that the proposed solution didn't achieve the desired results in Europe, especially in where players and coaches still tested positive even after banning fans from attending matches.

"The Association said attempts to play football in empty stadiums were not achieving the desired results after three players in Serie A tested positive in the process," reads part of the statement.

"The positive testing of players and coaches in Europe is a particular concern for Safa and these matters will be raised with the Minister."

Article continues below

The league took a decision in Monday's urgent executive committee to suspend all midweek and weekend matches across the country while trying to find solutions.

The decision came after Safa had recommended that all football activities in South Africa be suspended or postponed following the government's decision to prohibit the gatherings of more than 100 people.

were supposed to visit on Tuesday night while were to host on Wednesday - both fixtures were regarded as crucial in determining who stands a better chance of winning the PSL title this season.