Coronavirus: Safa and PSL to discuss task team report on possible football return on Monday

Football in South Africa could return behind closed doors but that will depend on the report to be tabled at a JLC sitting next week

South African Football Association (Safa) and will meet next week Monday for their Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) meeting.

According to Safa acting CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe, the sitting will discuss the practicality of when and how football should restart in .

Motlanthe confirmed the news in an interview with SA FM on Wednesday without going into details of what the task team which was formed by the JLC two weeks ago has found.

The six-member task team was given 14 days to come up with possible solutions that will see the resumption of the 2019/20 season.

"We are going to discuss the practicality of when and how football should restart," said Motlanthe.

Motlanthe further revealed Safa is working together with the English FA to discuss among other things, on the possible return of football.

"Last week, Safa entered into an agreement with the English FA to work together on a host of areas including how football can resume again," added Motlanthe.

The Premier League has been given the go-ahead to return on June 17, and the PSL will hope for a similar decision after their JLC meeting next week.

The report by the task team to the JLC on Monday will be discussed by the sitting before being presented to the South African government for a final decision.

As things stand, the government has reiterated that all sporting activities are prohibited except for non-contact sport which was cleared by the Minister in the Presidency, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Wednesday.

Should the government led by Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa and Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize agree to the resumption of the season, then it's likely all the remaining matches will be played behind closed doors just like the .

Previously, PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza confirmed being instructed by Fifa that the season for all its members should be concluded by July 31.

It is unclear as to what plans both the PSL and Safa have to ensure that they meet the said deadline but unconfirmed reports suggest a football camp has been proposed for the possible completion of the remaining league and Nedbank Cup games.