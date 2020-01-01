Coronavirus: Safa and PSL at loggerheads over resumption date for the season

The league has gone against the directive of Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa and this hasn't sat well with the country's FA

The South African Football Association (Safa) has expressed disappointment at the 's decision to resume the season on July 18.

In a letter sent to Safa's acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe dated July 10, the league acting CEO Mato Madlala said the board of governors resolved in their meeting to go ahead with matches next weekend.

The PSL and its board of governors also identified 14 stadiums around the Gauteng province to be used as training venues while matches will be played in 11 venues.

The following stadiums have been chosen as training venues for the clubs: Marks Park (Johannesburg), Wanderers (Johannesburg), St Stithians (Johannesburg), Fourways High (Johannesburg), Johannesburg Stadium, Ruimsuig Stadium (Johannesburg), Auckland Park Bunting (University of Johannesburg), Chris Hani Stadium (also UJ), Loftus Versfeld (Tshwane), University of Pretoria (Tshwane), Pilditch Stadium (Tshwane), TUT Stadium (Tshwane), Germiston Stadium (Ekurhuleni), Vosloorus Stadium (Ekurhuleni)

The board of governors put forward the FNB Stadium, Orlando Stadium, Dobsonville Stadium, Rand Stadium, Makhulong Stadium, Ellis Park, , Loftus Versfeld, Lucas Moripe Stadium, University of Pretoria Stadium and the Tsakane Stadium as the match venues.

This despite Gauteng being the new epicentre for the coronavirus having overtaken the Western Cape in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases this week.

However, the resolution by the board of governors is subject to government's approval but Safa is against the idea of exposing players and match officials to the coronavirus so soon.

In his response to Madlala's emailed letter, Motlanthe said he was surprised by the contents of the letter, especially because it came hours after the two football bodies agreed to postpone their meeting.

The reason for the postponement was because PSL compliance officer Michael Murphy wasn't present due to health issues.

"I would like to express utter surprise at the contents of the letter, coming as it does only a few hours after we agreed at our meeting, (at the request of the NSL) that we cannot conduct any substantive deliberations due to Mr Murphy's absence due to ill health," said Motlanthe.

Furthermore, Motlanthe feels the PSL's resolution undermines Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa's directive that Safa should oversee the return-to-play.

He indicated Safa's stance that no football should be played before August 1 to ensure the safety of the players and officials, including match officials, in his response.

It is for that reason the association said it will being their head of referees Tenda Mashikhwa to their Monday meeting with the PSL, confirmed Motlanthe.

"The unilateral confirmation of training venues and date for resumption of play on 18 July 2020 by the NSL is against the spirit of our meeting and the resolutions of the Joint Liaison Committee," he added.

"Sadly, it also undermines Minister Mthethwa's directive that the Association should play an overarching role in this matter," he added.

"I wish to reiterate two critical factors we outlined at the meeting today [Friday], namely; that we are committed to the resumption of play under safe conditions wherein the safety of players, team officials, match officials and other participants is not compromised and secondly, that for the reasons outlined at the meeting and in the presentation I have since sent you, it is not practical to expect the resumption of play before 1 August 2020.

"It is for this reason that we agreed to invite the management of the Referees Department to our next meeting to outline their project timelines, which will then enable all of us to make informed, responsible decisions."

Safa feels the match officials won't be ready to get on with the work on July 18.

"One of the primary considerations for the return to play is that the mobilization, administration, group training, and conditioning of match officials cannot be done with haste. It must be executed meticulously and with due regard to for Caf and Fifa prescripts. This is in addition to the prerogative to respect the process outlined by the government," explained Motlanthe.

PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza is set to address the media on the return of football at 12:00 on Monday.