Coronavirus disrupted lucrative offers - reported Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target Mhlongo

The former Ubuntu Cape Town player has opened up about his contract situation with the PSL having been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic

Black forward Joseph Mhlongo has disclosed that the coronavirus has disrupted lucrative offers he had from clubs prior to current lockdown.

Mhlongo, whose contract with Lidoda Duvha is set to expire at the end of June 2020, has been linked with , and .

The bulky player also revealed that Leopards chairman David Thidiela has given him a final contract offer that he is still mulling over.

“We have been negotiating since the start of the season. We haven’t agreed on anything as we are still talking," Mhlongo told Daily Sun.

“The chairman [Thidiela] has given me the final offer and I haven't signed.

"I am still thinking about it because it’s up to me whether I will be with the team next season or move forward. I am getting old and I have a lot of things to consider with my agent.”

The current lockdown was imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The 29-year-old attacker refused to disclose the names of the teams in talks with his agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi of Rush Hour Sports Management.

“There are few teams that I was talking to and we were in the final stage of contract negotiations with others,” he added.

“We had agreed in terms, but I haven’t signed. The negotiations were disrupted by the coronavirus.

“The club owners are more concerned about their players’ health right now than new contracts. I will put everything in God’s hands.”

Mhlongo, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, has made 16 appearances (only three starts) in the this season, but he is not bothered by the lack of regular game time.

“I could have done better but it’s football, and you can’t get things the way you want,” he added.

“I will soldier on, I can’t complain, I can only hope for the best. I believe in being consistent, but I don’t want to put myself under pressure.”

