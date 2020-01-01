Coronavirus: PSL's delay to restart the season to hit clubs with less resources hard

There is still no clarity from the league as to when the current campaign will resume and this could be disastrous for teams at the bottom of the log

The is yet to announce a return date for competitive football in and this may have a huge impact on clubs that have fewer resources.

While the league wants the season to be completed by August 31, this could still prove difficult to achieve because some teams have not even returned to training yet.

As things stand, only a handful of clubs have returned to training because they have complied with the regulations of the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

, , SuperSport United, and have been able to appoint compliance officers in order to be allowed to return to the training grounds.

But what about other teams?

Already teams such as have complained about the cost of testing players and buying sanitisers for almost everyone associated with the club as part of following the procedures.

This costs around R45 000 to R50 000 depending on the number of staff members and players at a club and they have to do it from their own pockets without the help of the league.

And the more there are delays in the possible restart of the season the more the costs.

However, not only will team suffer financially but they will struggle on the pitch when the season resumes.

For the past 103 days, teams with resources had to rely on technological means to monitor the progress made by their players while on lockdown.

They'd conduct online sessions because they could afford them and this has given them an advantage over other teams with no financial backing.

For instance, said they gave their players programmes to follow while on lockdown, and the worst thing is that they are battling relegation - and cannot, perhaps, afford to keep tabs on how the players are doing on a daily basis.

When the season resumes, it's a no brainer that those that started training earlier will have an advantage - this because they have complied.

And if other teams continue struggling to comply with return-to-play protocol rules then it means football is far from returning - and that won't only hurt them financially but on the field of play.

Black and AmaZulu are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the log - and the same can be said about teams above them.

The country knows little about how those teams are coping, financially and otherwise, while the likes of Chiefs, SuperSport United, Wits and others have resumed with no problem.

The league must communicate to clubs and set a return-to-play date as soon as possible so that teams can prepare themselves.

But if there's still a delay then some teams would probably relax because they might think there's still time for them to allow players to train on their own while others are regaining their fitness.

Perhaps, the PSL should have allowed all the teams to return to training at the same to avoid giving that advantage to other teams because those that started first won't be playing against each other, but they will also face those that are behind the schedule in terms of training, and that isn't fair at all.

In this situation, we are likely to see those with resources perform better when the season resumes.