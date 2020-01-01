Coronavirus: PSL title should be awarded to Kaizer Chiefs - Buchanan

The 28-year-old has backed his former employers for the championship despite their slim lead at the top of the log standings

midfielder Keagan Buchanan says should be declared champions if the league decides to cancel the season.

The season is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic but the PSL, led by Dr Irvin Khoza, is trying all it could to see the return of football in .

Buchanan, who joined the Team of Choice from Amakhosi, is of the view the Soweto giants deserve the crown because of how well they played this season.

The Glamour Boys have been top of the log for over seven months, and lead the standings with 48 points from 22 league games; four points ahead of second-placed .

"If you're looking at form and what we have done this season, I would say that Chiefs should win the league. If you ask me where we should finish - and we are sitting fifth now - I would say we deserve to finish there if they cancel the league," Buchanan told SowetanLIVE.

"We have to give them credit that they are on top of the league and they have managed to stay there for long."

The 28-year-old made reference to the Belgian and French leagues who ended the season and handed the trophy to teams topping the standings, although haven't really won the championship as they are waiting for the general assembly to either accept or reject the recommendation made by the league's board of directors.

"If you look at and , they have given the league to teams on top of the table."

Buchanan believes Khoza and his team will make the right decision as to what will happen with the PSL season.

"I have been reading the articles about the German and seeing the Spanish going back to training. I mean, we have a very intelligent chairman of the league and he will implement the right structures in a way of going forward when they call us back," he concluded.

The PSL is scheduled to meet with the South African government on Tuesday to plot a way forward following two meetings last week which didn't resolve the matter.