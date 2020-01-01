Coronavirus: PSL title should be awarded to Kaizer Chiefs - Buchanan
Maritzburg United midfielder Keagan Buchanan says Kaizer Chiefs should be declared PSL champions if the league decides to cancel the season.
The season is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic but the PSL, led by Dr Irvin Khoza, is trying all it could to see the return of football in South Africa.
Buchanan, who joined the Team of Choice from Amakhosi, is of the view the Soweto giants deserve the crown because of how well they played this season.
The Glamour Boys have been top of the log for over seven months, and lead the standings with 48 points from 22 league games; four points ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.
"If you're looking at form and what we have done this season, I would say that Chiefs should win the league. If you ask me where we should finish - and we are sitting fifth now - I would say we deserve to finish there if they cancel the league," Buchanan told SowetanLIVE.
"We have to give them credit that they are on top of the league and they have managed to stay there for long."
The 28-year-old made reference to the Belgian and French leagues who ended the season and handed the trophy to teams topping the standings, although Club Brugge haven't really won the championship as they are waiting for the general assembly to either accept or reject the recommendation made by the league's board of directors.
"If you look at France and Belgium, they have given the league to teams on top of the table."
Buchanan believes Khoza and his team will make the right decision as to what will happen with the PSL season.
"I have been reading the articles about the German Bundesliga and seeing the Spanish La Liga going back to training. I mean, we have a very intelligent chairman of the league and he will implement the right structures in a way of going forward when they call us back," he concluded.
The PSL is scheduled to meet with the South African government on Tuesday to plot a way forward following two meetings last week which didn't resolve the matter.