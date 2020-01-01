Coronavirus: PSL remains suspended - Khoza responds to Mthethwa

The Bucs boss has made it clear the league will remain suspended until further notice

Following a meeting by the Premier Soccer League ( ) Board of Directors (BOG) on Thursday afternoon, chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has announced PSL matches will not resume.

The veteran football administrator was responding to the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, who had announced on Tuesday, that football matches can resume, but they would only be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Safa president Danny Jordaan then called for a press briefing on Wednesday where he made it clear his organisation was against matches being played behind closed doors.

"The BOG, which was led by all teams of the Premier Division and National First Division (NFD), resolved that NSL values the lives of our stakeholders," Khoza told the media.

"We initially said that we will complete the season by no later than June 30, but we shall remain flexible. We will take all possible measures in line with the State President and the national government."

The club chairman indicated the PSL only decided to suspend the matches on Monday after president Cyril Ramaphosa banned any gathering of more than 100 people.

"Let's be clear that the league was suspended because of the directive from the President that we must assess the situation. Among those directives was the gathering of less than 100 people," he added.

"We engaged the various ministries to make sure we understand the gravity of the requirements to comply with the President's directive."